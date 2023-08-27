Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Ukrainian community marks 32nd Independence Day while supporting Maui

Ukrainian refugees in Hawaii describe how life has changed more than 1 year after Russia's...
Ukrainian refugees in Hawaii describe how life has changed more than 1 year after Russia's invasion of Ukraine(Hawaii News Now)
By Annalisa Burgos and Rocio Trasancos
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 2:48 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ukrainian community in Hawaii marks Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day while supporting Maui wildfire victims with a special event at Magic Island today.

Hawaii Stands with Ukraine is hosting a family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 to share Ukraine’s culture, music, dance, games for keiki, art, and food while showing solidarity with the Valley Isle.

Lara Palafox, event organizer of Hawaii Stands with Ukraine, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to share details on this year’s event.

“Now that there is a war we are fighting daily to maintain independence, so it’s really an observation, a way to rally support, a way to come together as a community, it is a way to recognize that this is still going on daily lives are being lost, devastated people are losing their homes, it is just been destroyed,” Palafox said.

Connecting with the local community and sharing understanding and love are some of the goals of the group.

“Everybody is welcome, our group is made of all kinds of nationalities and locals coming to show support,” Palafox added.

Proceeds will go to support humanitarian needs in Ukraine with a portion going to the Maui Strong Fund organized by the Hawaii Community Foundation.

For more information, visit facebook.com/HawaiiStandsWithUkraine.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Maui releases list of hundreds reported missing after Lahaina fire
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing
Last, Dr. Robert Mann went to Maui and worked out of the county morgue for three days to help...
Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11
Two Maui firefighters share their story of narrowly escaping Lahaina's fire storm.
2 firefighters recount terrifying response in Lahaina and a last-minute rescue

Latest News

MFD responds to Brush Fire in Kaanapali
MFD responding to Brush Fire in Kaanapali
Sen. Schatz says the unprecedented Lahaina disaster also requires an extraordinary cleanup.
Reggae concert to benefit Maui musicians tonight in Honolulu
The Hawaii Food Bank Food Drive is happening Aug. 26 at several sites around Oahu.
Hawaii Foodbank’s annual food drive aims to give back to Maui
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing