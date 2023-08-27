Ukrainian community marks 32nd Independence Day while supporting Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Ukrainian community in Hawaii marks Ukraine’s 32nd Independence Day while supporting Maui wildfire victims with a special event at Magic Island today.

Hawaii Stands with Ukraine is hosting a family-friendly event from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 26 to share Ukraine’s culture, music, dance, games for keiki, art, and food while showing solidarity with the Valley Isle.

Lara Palafox, event organizer of Hawaii Stands with Ukraine, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to share details on this year’s event.

“Now that there is a war we are fighting daily to maintain independence, so it’s really an observation, a way to rally support, a way to come together as a community, it is a way to recognize that this is still going on daily lives are being lost, devastated people are losing their homes, it is just been destroyed,” Palafox said.

Connecting with the local community and sharing understanding and love are some of the goals of the group.

“Everybody is welcome, our group is made of all kinds of nationalities and locals coming to show support,” Palafox added.

Proceeds will go to support humanitarian needs in Ukraine with a portion going to the Maui Strong Fund organized by the Hawaii Community Foundation.

For more information, visit facebook.com/HawaiiStandsWithUkraine.

