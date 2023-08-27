Tributes
Finding comfort in food and each other: Joey’s Kitchen serves 18 days of free meals to displaced Maui residents

Every day for the past 18 days resident and Chef Joey Macadangdang has been serving more than 1,000 free meals out of his Napili restaurant.
By Annalisa Burgos
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 1:52 PM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - For 18 straight days after Lahaina town was leveled by a devastating wildfire, resident and chef Joey Macadangdang has been serving more than 1,000 free meals in his Napili restaurant Joey’s Kitchen.

He and his family evacuated on Aug. 8, barely dodging the fire that consumed the historic town. In those first days, his family and some of his employees slept in the Napili restaurant -- many had lost their homes, some lost loved ones.

Macadangdang said in the dark, without power, they found purpose. They still had gas so they cooked breakfast, lunch and dinner, for those who couldn’t, and the generous donations began pouring in.

“All the farmers from upcountry they have bring their products or to my back door and you know it’s up to us to figure it out... We don’t have a recipe for this, we just have to do it... at one point it was overwhelming but we just keep on going,” Macadangdang said, fighting back tears. “It just gave us comfort that we see each other every day. And glad that they here. They knew when they first came in this is the first time they come. Knowing that they’re here, it gives us comfort and just get to love one another.”

After Sunday night’s dinner service, Macadangdang and his team will take a break to handle personal affairs and apply for federal relief. Macadangdang owns another restaurant in Kaanapali, which has also been closed since August 8. He had also been working to open a third restaurant in Kahului, but plans for that are now up in the air.

