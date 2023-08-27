Trade winds to ease slightly with more windward and mauka showers

An upper level disturbance will enhance windward and mauka showers overnight into Sunday, with some pockets of heavier than normal showers possible. Trade winds will ease up a bit Sunday, which may also allow for some leeward clouds to build up during the afternoon. Showers will decrease slightly early next week, and we’ll enter a couple of days of rather dry conditions with locally breezy trade winds.

Looking a bit ahead, we could see remnant tropical moisture late in the week, potentially from a disturbance in the far eastern Pacific that is forecast to become a tropical depression within the next day or so. We’ll keep a close watch on that for you.

In surf, a small bump is expected on waved heights on north and west shores Sunday. East shore surf will remain very small until the trade winds pick up by the middle of the week. South shores will see just small background swells until a modest long-period swell reaches the area, also midweek.

