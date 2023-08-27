Royal Lahaina Resort GM shares relief efforts for Maui wildfire victims

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Royal Lahaina Resort & Bungalows is one of several hotels housing displaced Maui wildfire victims.

Stephen Hinck, the resort’s General Manager, joined HNN’s Sunrise Weekends to share details of their relief efforts.

“The first couple days were pretty difficult I think for everybody… in our company, Highgate, has really, it’s all about people and taking care of the people. And we were one of the first groups to kind of just ante up and wasn’t about the business. It was about taking care of people. That’s what we do,” Hinck said.

FEMA contracted the hotel to house displaced Lahaina families in 375 rooms. The hotel is also housing 75 of its own employees and their families.

Hinck shared a heroic story about an employee who left the resort to rescue his family. “He jumped out of his truck. He was screaming and yelling for his kids. And actually, he found them by whistling and he found them in the drainage ditch... it actually was reignited and got out, luckily, but it was definitely an act of heroism.”

Besides accommodation, the hotel has multiple donation centers that provide essential supplies from clothing to food, children’s toys, pet supplies and more. Other on-site resources include ILWU member support, HMSA support, Department of Health, therapy dogs, and school enrollment services.

“They’re committed for 45 days, and we’re feeding them breakfast, lunch, dinner, in their own restaurant, Red Cross is set up, Queen’s Hospital is set up. Kaiser is set up. There’s mental health, pretty much anything anybody would need on property, which is really, really cool. And plus, we’re really trying to, we have a lot of kids around the property because of nowhere to go. So last night, we set up slides and a little movie night for them just to kind of keep them occupied,” Hinck added.

Highgate says it’s following direction from the state to restrict non-essential travel to West Maui until Oct. 17.

Through their “LOVE MAUI program,” the hotel group is donating $10 for each booking, raising donations through their website, and supporting employees, such as covering their medical and dental insurance.

For more information, visit highgatehawaii.betterworld.org.

