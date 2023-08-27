Reggae concert to benefit Maui musicians tonight in Honolulu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A reggae concert happening tonight will benefit Maui musicians affected by wildfires.

International reggae band Inna Vision along with Bengali Arkangel, Mr.83 and Keith Bathlin will be performing at NextDoor, 43 N Hotel St, Chinatown.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Planned months ago… Lahaina’s Sounds of Jah was going to be one of the special performances, but Inna Vision’s Koa Lopes told HNN’s Sunrise Weekends that three members of the band lost their homes in the Lahaina fire. Organizers decided to change the focus of the concert and donate all proceeds to the band’s ohana.

Inna Vision was touring in Texas when the wildfires began on Aug. 8, and Lopes, who is originally from Maui, shared his emotions and response to the wildfires.

“This was their first Oahu performance (Sounds of Jah), and was going to be their day view. They are my good friends, we grew up together for a long time, three of their houses were burned in the fire. So we decided the least we can do is a series of small steps to do our part,” Lopes said.

Lopes talked about the scary moments when the group first heard about the fire and made the decision to stay on tour. Some members of his ohana had been missing but were found safe two days later.

“We went directly home from Texas, went straight shopping for supplies, taking it to the West side to my mom’s sister, they had to evacuate their house. So we were right to it and just being around the family was the goal,” Lopes added.

Tickets start at $25 when buy them online at inna.vision. At the door, tickets are $35.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.