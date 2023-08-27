Tributes
MPD responds to use of barricades in Lahaina fire

The response to Saturday’s fire in Kaanapali was in stark contrast to the one nearly 3 weeks ago in Lahaina
By Eddie Dowd
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 8:54 AM HST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The response to Saturday’s fire in Kaanapali was in stark contrast to the one nearly three weeks ago in Lahaina, where no sirens were sounded, and many reported getting no text alerts.

Maui Police chief confirms to HNN that barricades were set up in Lahaina to keep people away from downed power lines.

The information is being spotlighted in the international press, but the chief is pushing back against criticism, saying it’s too premature to second guess those decisions.

Drone video shows rows of charred cars jamming both lanes of Front Street in Historic Lahaina.

A scene that portrays the chaos on Aug. 8 as people tried to flee the town as flames engulfed the area.

Nearly three weeks since the deadly wildfire, some information has emerged that wasn’t initially highlighted.

The Associated Press wrote, “In Maui Wildfires, Many had no warning and no way out. Those who dodged a barricade survived.”

The AP reports that car after car was turned back toward the rapidly spreading wildfire by a barricade blocking access to the highway to get out of Lahaina town.

This week, Maui’s police chief explained why barricades were set up.

Downed power lines, which would kill you if you drove over them — Or a fire that’s engulfed the area.

“So there was a point when we didn’t let traffic into Front Street because Front Street was on fire. But we did not impede people from exiting the area,” said MPD Chief John Pelletier.

This comes as Maui County is suing HECO for allegedly causing the fires by not shutting off power ahead of time due to the high winds and dry brush.

