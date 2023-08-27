Light to moderate trade winds, windward and mauka showers

Tributes
By Billy V
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 9:28 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Expect light to moderate trade winds through tomorrow. Low clouds and showers carried by the trade winds will favor windward and mauka sections, especially during the nighttime and early morning hours.

Spotty showers may also reach some leeward areas of the smaller islands into Monday.

Clouds and isolated showers will develop over upslope sections of the leeward Hawaii Island each afternoon.

Expect strengthening trade winds with dry and stable weather conditions from Tuesday through mid-week.

We are also tracking Tropical Storm Irwin, which is still in the Eastern Pacific.

It is due to cross into the Central Pacific as a remnant low. Depending on its track, it could bring us wetter conditions later this week.

