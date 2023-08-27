Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Interactive map shows unsafe water advisories on Maui

Interactive map shows unsafe water advisories on Maui
Interactive map shows unsafe water advisories on Maui(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 11:23 AM HST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new interactive map has been created to help Maui residents know if their residence is under an unsafe water advisory.

Officials say the unsafe water advisory remains in effect for areas of Lahaina and Upper Kula.

More Maui residents told water is unsafe to drink in wake of Lahaina disaster

Check out the map for yourself here.

Anyone impacted should not drink and boil water.

Seabury Hall in Upcountry Maui has opened up its showers and gym for public use.

Water tankers have also been sent to serve affected neighborhoods.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

new brush fire
Blaze triggers sirens in fire-weary West Maui; evacuations since lifted
Last, Dr. Robert Mann went to Maui and worked out of the county morgue for three days to help...
Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing
Instead of relying on test results to track COVID-19, Rowan Public Health says it is now able...
DOH: Tight quarters of Maui evacuees could worsen COVID uptick

Latest News

Maui Mayor Richard Bissen reflects on the County's response to the Lahaina fire and rebuilding...
Maui Mayor Richard Bissen reflects on wildfire emergency response, rebuilding trust
A short story book "There Was a Fire” aims to help keiki deal with the trauma from the Maui...
A short story book is helping keiki deal with trauma from the Maui fires
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irwin.
First Alert: Tropical Storm Irwin forms in Eastern Pacific on a westward track
Chinatown mural designed by Honolulu fire captain honors victims of Maui wildfires
Chinatown mural designed by Honolulu Fire Captain honors victims of Maui wildfires