Interactive map shows unsafe water advisories on Maui

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new interactive map has been created to help Maui residents know if their residence is under an unsafe water advisory.

Officials say the unsafe water advisory remains in effect for areas of Lahaina and Upper Kula.

Check out the map for yourself here.

Anyone impacted should not drink and boil water.

Seabury Hall in Upcountry Maui has opened up its showers and gym for public use.

Water tankers have also been sent to serve affected neighborhoods.

