Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

First Alert: Tropical Storm Irwin forms in Eastern Pacific on a westward track

Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irwin.
Satellite image of Tropical Storm Irwin.(NOAA)
By Ben Gutierrez
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:17 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Hurricane Center is now tracking Tropical Storm Irwin in the Eastern Pacific.

Irwin is now the ninth named tropical cyclone of this year’s Eastern Pacific hurricane season.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Irwin was located about 2,210 miles east of Hilo and was moving toward the west-northwest at 10 miles per hour.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds near 40 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Tropical storm force winds extend 60 miles from the center.

Latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Irwin.
Latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Irwin.(NOAA)

Forecasters expect Irwin to strengthen a little more through Monday, but then it should start weakening Monday night as it moves into a dry and stable airmass and cooler ocean waters.

According to the latest forecast track, it should be a post-tropical remnant low by the time it crosses into the Central Pacific sometime Thursday. It is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

It is far too early to say for certain exactly what we can expect from Irwin. Your First Alert Weather Team is watching closely because moisture from its remnants could increase showers over the Hawaiian Islands as soon as the upcoming weekend or early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.
Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day.(Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

new brush fire
Blaze triggers sirens in fire-weary West Maui; evacuations since lifted
Last, Dr. Robert Mann went to Maui and worked out of the county morgue for three days to help...
Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing
Instead of relying on test results to track COVID-19, Rowan Public Health says it is now able...
DOH: Tight quarters of Maui evacuees could worsen COVID uptick

Latest News

Satellite imagery shows (L-R) Tropical Depression Greg, former tropical cyclone Fernanda and...
Tropical Depression Greg passes south of the islands; Fernanda now a post-tropical remnant low
Hawaii Emergency Management Agency has been hard at work during the current situation, managing...
Dept. of Defense official details Hawaii National Guard’s efforts on Maui
Dora now considered a typhoon.
Hurricane Dora makes history without making landfall
Tracking now Typhoon Dora as it crosses into the Western Pacific
Hawaii News Now - Meteorologist Jen Robbins