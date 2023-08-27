First Alert: Tropical Storm Irwin forms in Eastern Pacific on a westward track

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The National Hurricane Center is now tracking Tropical Storm Irwin in the Eastern Pacific.

Irwin is now the ninth named tropical cyclone of this year’s Eastern Pacific hurricane season.

At 11 a.m. Sunday, Tropical Storm Irwin was located about 2,210 miles east of Hilo and was moving toward the west-northwest at 10 miles per hour.

The tropical storm had maximum sustained winds near 40 miles per hour with higher gusts.

Tropical storm force winds extend 60 miles from the center.

Latest forecast track for Tropical Storm Irwin. (NOAA)

Forecasters expect Irwin to strengthen a little more through Monday, but then it should start weakening Monday night as it moves into a dry and stable airmass and cooler ocean waters.

According to the latest forecast track, it should be a post-tropical remnant low by the time it crosses into the Central Pacific sometime Thursday. It is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane.

It is far too early to say for certain exactly what we can expect from Irwin. Your First Alert Weather Team is watching closely because moisture from its remnants could increase showers over the Hawaiian Islands as soon as the upcoming weekend or early next week.

Download HNN's weather app for everything you need to plan your day. (Hawaii News Now)

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.