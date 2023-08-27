Maui Mayor Richard Bissen reflects on wildfire emergency response, rebuilding trust

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a one-on-one interview with local TV news, Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen acknowledged some of the communication failures on August 8th between first responders battling three separate wildfires and Emergency Management officials in Wailuku.

Critics believe those mistakes cost lives and eroded trust in the agency tasked with protecting residents in times of disaster.

In an exclusive interview with Annalisa Burgos, his first with a local TV news outlet, Mayor Bissen addressed questions about when County officials became aware of the destruction happening in Lahaina, how communication broke down and how his team is moving forward.

“I don’t know what everyone knew at what point in time,” Mayor Bissen said. “To look back on it now and to say, well, you should have done this. And why didn’t you do that is with the benefit of not only hindsight, but the benefit of seeing everything that we now know, I can’t tell you again, what everybody knew, I knew our power lines are out, our phone systems were out. The communication we had was from those in the field. And when I say in the field, a firefighter fighting a fire in one location may not be able to tell us what is happening at another location.”

“The information that was coming in from different places all at the same time. That is not an excuse. That’s just an explanation of the situational awareness that was happening,” Bissen explained, saying first responders were fighting simultaneous wildfires raging in Lahaina, Kula and Kihei.

“We’ve learned some very serious lessons at quite an expense, our job and what what I want people to know is we’re doing everything possible that we can think of with the resources that we’ve been provided with, to not let this happen again, To prevent this from happening again, but mostly to heal the people that are hurting right now.”

Mayor Bissen tapped former Hawaii County Civil Defense chief Darryl Oliveira as the new head of Maui’s emergency management agency, who officially begins tomorrow, and assumes the difficult task of restoring confidence in the County.

He is also bringing in experts from around the country to help rebuild as safely and quickly as possible.

“If we’re trying to restore trust, I think it starts there putting people in the right places, getting information from people who have experienced this,” he said.

When asked if he would sound the sirens in all future emergencies, not just hurricanes and tsunamis, Bissen said it’s a discussion county and state officials are having.

He stopped short of saying he would have sounded the sirens in the Lahaina disaster.

“I’m not going to second guess what anybody else’s decisions were did. Again, that’s probably not fair to choose to put that on anyone else? You know, I know director Olivera have talked about that as well. There’s a lot more information that come out about that. At least I think everybody knows now, what they would do. But at the time, I can’t tell you what, what went through that decision making,” he said.

Bissen said more than 10,000 people have registered with FEMA for relief so far, and about 4,000 have received over $14 million in federal aid.

When asked what he would tell displaced residents who want to return to their properties in the burn zone and have become frustrated with what they perceive as bureaucratic red tape, Bissen said there’s a process County officials are following.

“We have just concluded the search and recovery portion, which, you know, we had over 400 people over 43 dogs at the same time handling, this area’s five square mile area of searching. And so that was our priority. We are now going to go into the next phase of the environmental protective aid Protection Agency EPA, there’ll be removing all the toxins, toxic material, hazardous material, we don’t want anybody in there until that happens. They’re going to take all those items away from Maui or out of Hawaii. And then we are going to have to have inspectors from the Department of Health as well as from planning and building to come in and determine the viability of the structures if they still remain. And of course, the air quality and The quality of the area that has to be done, and then we will be allowing people to return to their properties. But it’s not a matter of bureaucracy or red tape, it’s a matter of safety. They’re not allowed to go back until we can clear that out. And then each person will get to decide if they want to clean out their area themselves. If they would like us to do it on their behalf, they would have to provide a right of entry for FEMA to go on their property, there’s some misinformation that saying FEMA is going to clean up your property without your permission, or they’re gonna take your property, there’s so much happening there. And maybe because there’s a void of information, because there are processes and steps that are taken, we are trying to get that information out to people so that they’re not getting false information,” Bissen said. “There will be a priority list of how we go back, not everyone will go back all at the same time.”

Bissen did not give more details on how that list would be set up.

