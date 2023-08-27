Tributes
Chinatown mural designed by Honolulu Fire Captain honors victims of Maui wildfires

By Caelan Hughes
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 10:49 AM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu Fire Captain designed a mural in the heart of Chinatown to honor the victims of the Maui wildfires.

Dozens of volunteers came out today to help with the finishing touches.

It features Lahaina’s historic banyan tree, the island of Maui, and says, “Chinatown Supports Lahaina.”

“I really feel for them because I know exactly what they went through. I don’t really know exactly what they went through, but I know that the fire went behind are really, really fast, and we’re just trying to show our support in any way that we can and at any time,” said Gary Atud Honolulu Fire Captain.

The Honolulu Chamber of Commerce requested Atud design it also to honor those lost in the Chinatown fires of 1900 that scorched 38 acres and 4,000 homes.

