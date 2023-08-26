Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11

So far, Maui County has identified 36 victims of the Lahaina fire. A forensic anthropologist who teaches at UH went to Maui to help with the process.
By Jolanie Martinez
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 4:29 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County has so identified 36 victims of the Lahaina fire.

Dr. Robert Mann, a forensic anthropologist with the University of Hawaii, recently traveled to Maui to assist with identifying bodies and see what else can be done to speed up the process.

While on Maui, Mann said he examined as many as 50 sets of remains.

“Everything that is done in there is done with a purpose and for a purpose,” said Mann. “So, there’s no wasted minutes in there.”

“There’s no sitting around just gabbing and talking about things.”

He worked with a team of forensic pathologists, dentists, and radiologists.

Each body can take from 15 minutes to several hours to examine.

“Far as I know, and from what I’ve seen, personally, they’re not cutting any corners, they’re doing the best they can,” said Mann. “And they’re really trying to balance the speed with the accuracy.”

Mann said he looks for features to determine the age and gender.

Sometimes, they have entire bodies. Sometimes only skeletal and dental remains.

“One thing that I noticed is there was not a whole lot of difference in the completeness and in the condition of the individuals unaccounted for who we were examining,” said Mann.

“There wasn’t a lot of difference in this incident versus 9/11, at the Pentagon, versus other mass fatalities that I’ve worked is very similar.”

Authorities said Friday that urban search and rescue teams were nearly finished searching the burn zone. Agencies are still working to verify hundreds of names on the missing persons list.

They are striving to be accurate and thorough.

“There are people that did the 9/11 search that are on this team,” said Maui Police Chief John Pelletier. “This is something that nobody should ever have to do ... but we’re going to do everything we can to do it right.”

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Maui releases list of hundreds reported missing after Lahaina fire
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing
Two Maui firefighters share their story of narrowly escaping Lahaina's fire storm.
2 firefighters recount terrifying response in Lahaina and a last-minute rescue
Princess Nahi'ena'ena, Lahaina intermediate and Lahainaluna are all closed for water and air...
‘No one asked’: Some disappointed with DOE’s plan to relocate West Maui students

Latest News

Maui's Police Chief John Pelletier.
Officers are confirming the worst for Maui families. Each notification hits home
Hawaii News Now -- Tracking rain on the First Alert Radar
Hawaii News Now at 10:00 p.m. - wx - Meteorologist Jen Robbins
As a Soldier, he has deployed to Iraq and Afghanistan and has witnessed his fair share of...
General Hara says the devastation in Lahaina looked like the aftermath of a nuclear bomb
Maui's Police Chief John Pelletier says dispatchers took in four thousand calls on August 8th ...
Maui's Police Chief compares the loss of Lahaina to losing a leg