Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Sunshine, moderate trade winds and some windward and mauka showers

Trades light and variable tomorrow, regular trades return by Wednesday
Rain mostly overnights and early mornings. Shower and cloud coverage may increase slightly over...
Rain mostly overnights and early mornings. Shower and cloud coverage may increase slightly over the next couple of days.(weather)
By Billy V
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 8:55 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunshine with some windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. Winds will back off just a little except between Maui and Hawaii Island where a Small Craft Advisory remains for the Alenuihaha Channel this morning. Current radar and satellite loops show scattered to broken low clouds, with moderate to locally heavy showers, riding in with the trades near the smaller islands. More cloud cover is anticipated across the Big Island, where broken to overcast low clouds over Hilo side may wrap around to Kona and Kau sides.

Trade winds, already a bit weaker than yesterday, may decrease a bit more through Sunday. Models show this pattern persisting into early next week, followed by a return of drier air and strengthening easterly trades Tuesday through midweek as the high rebuilds north- northeast of the state.

A great tool to have is our First Alert Weather App and interactive radar.

North and west shores remain flat through today with a small bump filling in Sunday evening thru midweek. East facing shores will remain tiny through early next week and south shore surf will remain small through Monday. This will be followed by a modest bump mid-week as medium-sized, long-period energy reaches the area.

Get 10-minute weather updates, plus your 7-day forecast on Hawaii News Now Sunrise every weekday morning from 4:30 a.m. to 9 a.m. HST with Guy Hagi and team. And enjoy updates on the weather throughout the evening starting at 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. and then again at 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. with Meteorologist Jennifer Robbins on Hawaii News Now. And on weekend mornings with Billy V & weekend nights with Ben Gutierrez.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Maui releases list of hundreds reported missing after Lahaina fire
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing
Two Maui firefighters share their story of narrowly escaping Lahaina's fire storm.
2 firefighters recount terrifying response in Lahaina and a last-minute rescue
Princess Nahi'ena'ena, Lahaina intermediate and Lahainaluna are all closed for water and air...
‘No one asked’: Some disappointed with DOE’s plan to relocate West Maui students

Latest News

International reggae band Inna Vision is performing in Honolulu tonight and all proceeds will...
International reggae band Inna Vision to host Maui Musician benefit performance
Join the event for Ukraine's Independence on Saturday, August 26 at Magic Island, from 10 am to...
Ukrainians in Hawaii and their supporters are holding an event
This year’s Hawaii Foodbank Food Drive is happening Saturday, Aug. 26.
With Maui on the mind, Hawaii Foodbank gears up for its annual food drive
The Royal Lahaina Resort in Kaanapali is one of the properties serving as temporary housing and...
Displaced Maui wildfire survivors are living in hotels as they try to rebuild their lives