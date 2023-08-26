Sunshine, moderate trade winds and some windward and mauka showers

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Sunshine with some windward and mauka showers drifting leeward at times. Winds will back off just a little except between Maui and Hawaii Island where a Small Craft Advisory remains for the Alenuihaha Channel this morning. Current radar and satellite loops show scattered to broken low clouds, with moderate to locally heavy showers, riding in with the trades near the smaller islands. More cloud cover is anticipated across the Big Island, where broken to overcast low clouds over Hilo side may wrap around to Kona and Kau sides.

Trade winds, already a bit weaker than yesterday, may decrease a bit more through Sunday. Models show this pattern persisting into early next week, followed by a return of drier air and strengthening easterly trades Tuesday through midweek as the high rebuilds north- northeast of the state.

North and west shores remain flat through today with a small bump filling in Sunday evening thru midweek. East facing shores will remain tiny through early next week and south shore surf will remain small through Monday. This will be followed by a modest bump mid-week as medium-sized, long-period energy reaches the area.

