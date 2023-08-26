State Department of Health warns of COVID uptick in Maui, statewide

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reports more than 1,100 new COVID cases in the past week, with a test positivity rate of more than 15%.

The Department of Health says Hawaii is averaging 153 new confirmed cases a day, with Maui County averaging 14 cases daily.

But Dr. Sarah Kemble, State Epidemiologist explains those numbers could rise as fire evacuees and aid workers are put into tight quarters, disrupting their usual hygiene.

“We have had quite high COVID beds occupied over the last month in Hawaii, so that remains a concern. We don’t want to overstress the health system when there’s so many other important medical concerns that need to be dealt with,” said Kemble.

Health officials are also closely monitoring a new variant that hasn’t been reported in Hawaii yet.

BA.2.86, nicknamed “Pirola,” is highly transmissible. So far, it’s been detected on the East Coast.

Meanwhile, COVID infections are canceling visits this weekend at Halawa Correctional Facility.

The Department of Public Safety confirms 45 active cases.

The prison currently houses about 900 inmates.

