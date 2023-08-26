Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

State Department of Health warns of COVID uptick in Maui, statewide

Instead of relying on test results to track COVID-19, Rowan Public Health says it is now able...
Instead of relying on test results to track COVID-19, Rowan Public Health says it is now able to monitor the virus through wastewater monitoring systems.(WBTV File)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:35 AM HST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state reports more than 1,100 new COVID cases in the past week, with a test positivity rate of more than 15%.

The Department of Health says Hawaii is averaging 153 new confirmed cases a day, with Maui County averaging 14 cases daily.

But Dr. Sarah Kemble, State Epidemiologist explains those numbers could rise as fire evacuees and aid workers are put into tight quarters, disrupting their usual hygiene.

“We have had quite high COVID beds occupied over the last month in Hawaii, so that remains a concern. We don’t want to overstress the health system when there’s so many other important medical concerns that need to be dealt with,” said Kemble.

Health officials are also closely monitoring a new variant that hasn’t been reported in Hawaii yet.

BA.2.86, nicknamed “Pirola,” is highly transmissible. So far, it’s been detected on the East Coast.

Meanwhile, COVID infections are canceling visits this weekend at Halawa Correctional Facility.

The Department of Public Safety confirms 45 active cases.

The prison currently houses about 900 inmates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Maui releases list of hundreds reported missing after Lahaina fire
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing
Two Maui firefighters share their story of narrowly escaping Lahaina's fire storm.
2 firefighters recount terrifying response in Lahaina and a last-minute rescue
Princess Nahi'ena'ena, Lahaina intermediate and Lahainaluna are all closed for water and air...
‘No one asked’: Some disappointed with DOE’s plan to relocate West Maui students

Latest News

The search continues for a missing snorkeler at Sharks Cove.
Search ended for missing swimmer in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
The Hawaii Food Bank Food Drive is happening Aug. 26 at several sites around Oahu.
With Maui on the mind, Hawaii Foodbank gears up for its annual food drive
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Last, Dr. Robert Mann went to Maui and worked out of the county morgue for three days to help...
Those recovering, identifying Maui remains see haunting similarities to 9/11