Several HHS officials meet with Maui wildfire survivors, Hawaii leaders

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 12:54 PM HST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary visited Maui on Friday.

Xavier Becerra has been meeting with fire survivors and first responders.

After President Biden approved a major disaster declaration, HHS activated a federal program to help people get prescription drugs, medical supplies, and vaccinations - regardless of insurance.

Becerra stresses the importance of mental health care for Maui residents.

“Clearly, one of the things that people are asking for is help for the mental health crisis that we already knew existed, but now, with this crisis here in Maui, it has become worse, so we’re gonna do everything that we can to make sure that folks get not only their health care needs addressed but mental health care,” said Becerra.

Becerra says so far, HHS has deployed 95 personnel to Maui, including a team helping to identify victims.

Becerra issued a “public health emergency” on Aug. 11, giving the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) healthcare providers and suppliers greater flexibility in meeting the emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries on the ground.

Meanwhile, SAMHSA is working with the Hawaii Behavioral Health Authority to help them access federal funding to meet increased behavioral health needs for communities impacted throughout Hawaii for prevention, treatment, and recovery support.

A disaster distress hotline has also been formed for survivors needing help. If you’re in need of emotional or psychological support, call 1-800-985-5990.

You can get immediate crisis counseling by calling that number in multiple languages, including Hawaiian, Ilocano, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Tagalog.

