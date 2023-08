PUPUKEA (HawaiiNewsNow) - The search for a missing swimmer in waters off Oahu’s North Shore has ended, according to officials.

HFD, the Coast Guard, and Ocean Safety had been looking for the 60-year-old visitor at Shark’s Cove since Tuesday.

HPD has opened a missing persons case

This story may be updated.

