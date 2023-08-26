Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Multiple people killed in Jacksonville store shooting, mayor says

Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in...
Several people are reported to have died in a shooting at a Dollar General store in Jacksonville, Florida, according to authorities.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 10:55 AM HST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Multiple people were fatally shot Saturday inside a Jacksonville, Florida, Dollar General store, the city’s mayor has told a television station.

Mayor Donna Deegan told WJXT “there are a number of fatalities” inside the store but didn’t give a precise number. Numerous police officers are in the area near Edward Waters University.

“This is unacceptable,” Deegan told the station. “One shooting is too much but these mass shootings are really hard to take.”

Further details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Maui releases list of hundreds reported missing after Lahaina fire
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing
Two Maui firefighters share their story of narrowly escaping Lahaina's fire storm.
2 firefighters recount terrifying response in Lahaina and a last-minute rescue
Princess Nahi'ena'ena, Lahaina intermediate and Lahainaluna are all closed for water and air...
‘No one asked’: Some disappointed with DOE’s plan to relocate West Maui students

Latest News

A cyclist tops a hill at sunset, Sunday, Aug. 20, 2023, in San Antonio, where temperatures...
Heat records continue to fall in Dallas as scorching summer continues in the United States
The search continues for a missing snorkeler at Sharks Cove.
Search ended for missing swimmer in waters off Oahu’s North Shore
At least seven people were injured Saturday morning in a shooting at a Boston parade. (Source:...
Several injured in mass shooting at Boston parade
Instead of relying on test results to track COVID-19, Rowan Public Health says it is now able...
State Department of Health warns of COVID uptick in Maui, statewide