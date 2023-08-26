Tributes
Maui issues evacuation order for Kaanapali area as brush fire threatens homes

MFD responds to Brush Fire in Kaanapali
MFD responds to Brush Fire in Kaanapali(No courtesy)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 1:25 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
KAANAPALI (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Emergency Management Alert issued an evacuation order on Maui Island due to a brush fire in the Kaanapali area Saturday.

MFD says firefighters are on the scene and have stopped the forward progress of the fire.

MFD officials say no additional threats or evacuation orders are in place.

MEMA officials say the evacuation order was for Anapuni Loop to West Mahipulu Place.

According to Maui County’s official Instagram page, it is a Level 3 evacuation order.

Maui Fire Department crews are responding to the brush fire located above Kaanapali Estates at the Anapuni Loop.

Sirens are being sounded in the area.

According to Maui County, West Mahi Pua Loop and Kualapa Loop in Kaanapali are closed to traffic due to the brush fire.

Gov. Josh Green said on his Instagram, “KA’ANAPALI: Evacuation order on Maui Island for Anapuni Lp to West Mahipulu due to a brushfire. Evacuate your family and pets now, do not delay. Expect conditions that may make driving difficult and watch for public safety personnel operating in the area.”

MFD and MPD are currently on scene.

This is an ongoing story.

This story will be updated.

