Maui police chief gets emotional thanking his rank and file

Pelletier says he's doing everything in his power to protect the public and his employees.
Maui's Police Chief John Pelletier.
Maui's Police Chief John Pelletier.
By Chelsea Davis
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 5:53 PM HST
WAILUKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In a one-on-one interview with Hawaii News Now, Maui’s police chief gets emotional sharing his gratitude for his rank and file.

“There’s not enough thanks, and I love them,” John Pelletier said. “It’s my job to protect them and care for them, appreciate them, make sure nobody messes with them … I’m their chief and I’m going to do everything I can, everything to take care of them.”

The chief compares the loss of Lahaina to losing a leg.

“Wounds can scar but they never go away and this wound in Lahaina is not only a scar on your body, this is like losing your leg. Every day you will look, and you’ll know that it’s not there,” said Pelletier. “You can put a prosthetic on. It’s not the same, and you can learn to walk again, though, and you can learn to run again even, and you can have an incredible life, but you will always know that that wound is there.”

Pelletier said dispatchers took in 4,000 calls on August 8th as multiple fires ravaged various parts of the island.

He said his men and women jumped into action alongside the Maui Fire Department to help save as many lives as they could.

“The men and women of this department, the men and women of the fire department, they swore oaths to save lives and that’s what they did. The problem is our community lost so many, and when it’s man versus nature, nature has always won,” he said.

Pelletier said 15 Maui Police Department employees lost their homes in the blaze and they continue to come to work to protect and serve their community. He said they are all working tirelessly to do their best every day and they are hurting too.

“We’re not just going to make a notification to people we don’t know, we’re going to make notifications to our friends and our family. This is a small community. Everybody knows everybody. That’s something I certainly have learned. And, man, each one of these hurts. But you know what? It was, ‘Sir, yes, sir. Let me get that done.’ And, wow, when you think about what you’re asking somebody to do, and they do it without hesitation or reservation, that’s incredible.”

He said he is committed to protecting the people of Maui County and he is passionate about protecting the men and women of MPD.

