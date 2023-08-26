Maui Interscholastic League releases 2023 football schedule, Lahainaluna is set to play

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Maui interscholastic league put out their schedule for the 2023 girls volleyball and football season and Lahainaluna is on it.

The Lunas football team is set to play a five-game schedule and while the team has been in limbo for the last two weeks, they’ve been training and say that they’re ready to go.

The team has been training at Hi Performance Athletics in Kahului all summer and after the wildfires that didn’t stop, using it as sanctuary during this life changing time.

“This is part of their everyday routine all year long.” Lahainaluna coach Lawrence Kauhaahaa told Hawaii News Now. “So for them getting back into the weight room, having the camaraderie, having the fellowship and working out just seems like part of their everyday routine of what they do.”

“Definitely gives me a sense of enormity and just being able to see these guys again, especially after what happened.” Offensive lineman Morgan Montgomery said. “It really means a lot.”

The team has been working out preparing for a season they didn’t know if they would even be a part of until Friday.

The MIL including the Luna’s in the upcoming abbreviated schedule, something the team will never take for granted.

“There’s nothing like nothing can replicate that feeling You know, everybody looking at you, you know, it’s scary, but like you’re having a good time.” Running back Horen Hironaka said. “It’s hard to explain, but yeah.”

The Schedule notes that game will be played in Lahaina, but that is subject to change, in the mean time, getting back onto the field will mean so much to the team and the people of Lahaina.

“We will come back, we will that same perseverance, that same hard work ethic will bring us back to where we were and maybe even better.”

The first MIL football game is set for September 1st between Kamehameha-Maui and Baldwin.

Lahainaluna’s first game will be September 30th at War Memorial Stadium against Baldwin.

