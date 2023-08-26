LIVE: Maui, FBI offer latest on wildfire response after releasing list of unaccounted for

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui Mayor Richard Bissen, the island’s police chief and other representatives from the county are holding a news conference Friday to discuss wildfire response.

The focus of the news conference will be on efforts to account for hundreds of people reported missing after the Lahaina disaster.

Bissen also named former Hawaii County Civil Defense Director Darryl Olivera as the new administrator of Maui Emergency Management Agency. The previous administrator resigned days after the disaster amid mounting questions about his actions as fire ravaged Lahaina.

On Thursday night, Maui County released a list of 388 people who remain unaccounted for following the ferocious wildfire that destroyed Lahaina town. The list (available here) includes no additional identifying information, such as ages or genders.

The county said the list, compiled by the FBI, consists of those for whom authorities have a first and last name and the contact number of the person who reported the person missing.

Earlier this week, county officials put the total number of people who remained unaccounted for at more than 1,000 and pledged to release the list in hopes of tracking down any who are safe.

By releasing a list of 388 names, it means the county and FBI are still trying to validate information for hundreds more who were reported missing. It’s unclear if those names will also be released.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the fire stands at 115.

But the governor and Maui first responders have warned that number is likely to rise as the difficult work of searching for remains in the burned-out community continues.

Authorities have also sought to prepare residents for the possibility that remains for some as-yet unknown number of people will never be found — and will eventually be presumed dead.

