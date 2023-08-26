Military offers inside look at Red Hill facility as crews prepare to begin defueling

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Inside Red Hill Underground Bulk Fuel Storage Facility, it’s dark, noisy from the ventilation system and smells of fuel.

Considered a National Historic Civil Engineer Landmark, the enormity of the facility is difficult to fully grasp without seeing it firsthand.

There are 20 tanks. Number 19 has been empty 80s.

The tanks are 250 feet tall and 100 feet in diameter which could surround of Aloha Tower.

“I do caution you if you are going to look over the side, hand on the hard hat. Put any loose objects in your pocket because if they fall they will be gone,” said Capt. Shawn Triggs, commanding officer of the Fleet Logistics Center.

Fourteen of the 20 tanks have 104 million gallons of fuel.

Since the 2021 fuel spills that contaminated the Pearl Harbor drinking water system, Joint Task Force-Red Hill has worked on more than 250 repairs to prepare to drain the fuel by gravity.

“Those that related to surge mitigation measures in the event of a pressure surge or a spike in pressure as well as pipeline integrity repairs and those included such things as replacing corroded pipes, supports or other value replacement concerns,” said Brig. Gen. Michelle Link.

Commander of Joint Task Force-Red Hill Vice Admiral John Wade says the gravity defueling is scheduled to start in October and end in January.

He’s said he’s confident no fuel will be spilled.

“That is why I’m here and why we’ve implemented a strategy to identify the threats and vulnerabilities,” said Wade.

Hawaii News Now asked Wade what is the percentage of the residual fuel that will be left in the pipelines and how much will be above Oahu’s aquifer.

“We are still doing the analysis. We believe the residual fuel will be about 100,000 gallons. Seventy-five percent of the residual fuel will likely be below the aquifer closer to the underground pump house on the Joint Base Pearl Harbor side,” said Wade.

“Twenty-thousand gallons got into the aquifer. That’s significant,” he added.

After gravity defueling is finished, one lingering question is who will be responsible to remove the residual fuel. That decision will be left to the Department of Defense.

