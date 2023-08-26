Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:39 AM HST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died while on an Ewa Beach golf course Friday night, according to Honolulu Police officials.
Officials say emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m.
Authorities say the man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sources say he may have been involved in a golf cart crash, but it’s not known if he suffered a medical emergency beforehand.
This story may be updated.
