Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A man died while on an Ewa Beach golf course Friday night, according to Honolulu Police officials.

Officials say emergency crews were called to the scene just after 8 p.m.

Authorities say the man in his 50s was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sources say he may have been involved in a golf cart crash, but it’s not known if he suffered a medical emergency beforehand.

This story may be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.