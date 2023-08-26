Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

High school volleyball crowd sings national anthem after recording fails to play

When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source: PLEASANTVILLE COMMUNITY SCHOOL DISTRICT)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2023 at 7:49 AM HST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLEASANTVILLE, Iowa (CNN) - An audio mishap didn’t stop the crowd at a high school volleyball game from being patriotic.

It happened earlier this week in Iowa.

The Pleasantville Trojans were taking on the Des Moines Christian Lions.

Before the game, both teams were standing and waiting for a recording of the national anthem to be played.

But they were met with silence.

That’s when someone walked up to the head table and began singing and the crowd joined in.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Maui releases list of hundreds reported missing after Lahaina fire
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Scores reported safe after Maui releases list of unaccounted for, but 100s still missing
Two Maui firefighters share their story of narrowly escaping Lahaina's fire storm.
2 firefighters recount terrifying response in Lahaina and a last-minute rescue
Princess Nahi'ena'ena, Lahaina intermediate and Lahainaluna are all closed for water and air...
‘No one asked’: Some disappointed with DOE’s plan to relocate West Maui students

Latest News

Bernice King, the daughter of Martin Luther King, Jr., speaks during an interview with The...
Tens of thousands expected for March on Washington’s 60th anniversary demonstration
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Honolulu police investigating man’s death at Ewa Beach golf course
Television host Bob Barker is shown on the set of his show "The Price is Right" in Los Angeles...
Bob Barker, longtime ‘Price is Right’ host, has died, publicist says
When the recording of the national anthem wouldn't play, the crowd took the lead. (Source:...
Crowd sings anthem after recording fails