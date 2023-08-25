Tributes
New clinic opens to offer mental health services to West Maui residents, first responders

DOH's new District Health Office also has medical and pharmacy services available for those who do not have insurance.
By Casey Lund
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 9:47 AM HST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui medical professionals are working to get those in Lahaina and across the island the healthcare they need.

All too often, it’s easy to overlook our mental well-being while dealing with a stressful or traumatic situation. A new health clinic west of town just below the Lahaina Civic Center is working to address that.

”What we’re hearing from people that have called us is some saying ‘Well, I don’t think my needs are as important as others who maybe have lost their home’,” said John Oliver, the behavioral health administrator for the Maui County Branch of the Department of Health.

“But all of our needs are important and they all need to be met,” he said.

The newest Maui District Health Office wasn’t there just a little over a week ago. It was an abandoned building that was stood up as a clinic offering most basic health services, including behavioral health.

DOH public health nurse Heidi Taogoshi says the clinic offers things like wound and burn care, first aid, mobile as well as in-person pharmacy services.

They even have specialists like optometrists that come in on certain days. Soon they will add dentistry to those services.

PODCAST: Struggling to cope with the devastation in Lahaina? Here’s what you can do

One service Taogoshi is particularly proud to offer wildfire victims — or really anyone in the community — is the behavioral and mental health care.

She says the emotional scars and life long trauma that will come with this event can keep people from eventually finding a healthy new path forward.

”Medical, physical health is definitely tied to the behavioral mental health side of things. So what we’re trying to do here in this center is make it a full service center where people can come regardless of insurance and get the help they need,” Taogoshi said.

She praises the community partners — like nonprofit Hui No Ke Ola Pono — that helped to make the clinic what it is now.

Caregivers like Ashley Tone go out in the community and even door to door in west Maui resorts where many displaced Lahaina residents are now living. She and her team work hard to make a difference for people that would otherwise be isolated.

”You may not even have friends or family there, but it affects everyone with the initial shock of wearing off,” Tone explained. “You know, everyone’s in these really nice rooms, but in isolation with nothing but their thoughts.”

“So, how do we kind of break them out of those maybe negative mindsets?”

The clinic is open seven days a week from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Comprehensive Health Center on Akoakoa Place.

No appointment is necessary for clinic services and insurance is not required.

DOH says mobile services operating out of the main clinic will also be available where care is needed and requested.

For more information, call (808) 984-8201 or (808) 984-8260.

To view a growing list of mental health resources across the state, click here.

