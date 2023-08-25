Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

‘We are heartbroken’: Children’s zoo announces passing of baby orangutan

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this...
The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the death of a baby orangutan who was born earlier this month.(Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:23 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Gray News) - A children’s zoo in Indiana is mourning the loss of a baby orangutan born earlier this month.

The Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo announced the baby orangutan’s death on Thursday.

“When welcoming a new life to the zoo, we are reminded of how beautiful and fragile life can be,” zoo officials shared.

The zoo welcomed the new baby on Aug. 16 to its mother named Tara.

Upon the announcement of the baby’s death, zookeepers said Tara would not be in her exhibit for the time being.

“Tara grieves over the loss of her baby. Until she is ready, guests may not see Tara on exhibit,” zoo officials said.

An autopsy is reportedly scheduled to determine the animal’s cause of death.

“Thank you for all of your love and support over the past few days and as we grieve at this time,” the zoo team shared.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
California wildfire victim
CA woman, a beloved mom and grandmother, is first visitor identified as wildfire victim
A home on Front Street appears virtually unscathed among the ash and rubble in Lahaina.
Surrounded by devastation, this is what may have saved a ‘miracle house’ in Lahaina
Survivors say road blocks and confusing communication contributed to the chaos in Lahaina on...
Survivors say roads were blocked as raging fire swept through Lahaina

Latest News

HNN Investigates asked Hara if he thinks the collective government response contributed to the...
WATCH: General Hara discusses Lahaina disaster
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows former President Donald...
Donald Trump booked at Fulton County Jail on 2020 election charges, is quickly released
Windham Rotunda, known to wrestling fans as former WWE champion Bray Wyatt, has died at the age...
Former WWE champion Bray Wyatt dies unexpectedly at age 36
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Maui County sues HECO, alleging negligence for ‘utility-caused’ wildfire that ravaged Lahaina
The director of the state's Emergency Management Agency reveals what he says he knew about...
HIEMA head: Maui didn’t ask for state help in Lahaina ‘until it was too late’