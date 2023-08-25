UH football opens 2023 season at Vanderbilt, playing with Maui in their hearts

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii football team has always used the sayings “play for the state” or “put the islands on their backs”, but this season, those words have a much deeper meaning as they play for the people of Maui.

Since 2018, UH’s helmet has featured the island chain, but now one island in particular will be in their hearts as the team looks to win for the valley isle.

Hawaii Football (Hawaii Athletics)

“Always looking to represent the state, especially Maui at this time.” UH head coach Timmy Chang told reporters. “If we can bring them joy by winning, that’s what we want to do.”

Hawaii starts the year on the road against SEC school Vanderbilt, the team striving to bring Maui’s people hope in a time of catastrophe.

“We want to be an example for the people of Maui.” linebacker Logan Taylor said. “Hey, it may seem like we’re going against Goliath right now, It may seem like things are not going to change, but our circumstances do not define us and God is good and God is the God of possible and we believe that.”

“So we’re going to be an example, let the light shine so everybody can hold true to that.”

The ‘Bows had a donation drive at the end of training camp and even their opponents are doing their part to help.

The Commodores will donate a portion of each ticket sold at the game to the Hawaii Community Foundation and the Maui Strong Fund.

Support for Maui Strong.



In support of recovery efforts following the devastating wildfires on Maui, a portion of proceeds from each ticket sold to the Commodores’ season-opening football game against Hawai’i will be donated to Hawai’i Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund. — Vanderbilt Athletics (@vucommodores) August 16, 2023

“The outpouring support of us locally as a state, as well as nationally and globally.” Coach Chang said. “I think it’s a true testament to our people here.”

As for the action inside the hashmarks, UH is looking to get revenge on the ‘Dores after a 63-10 rout in last year’s season opener.

This time, the Warriors feel that they’re ready.

“We have the game plan, we we know how to play fast now because we’re confident in what we’re doing.” Taylor said. “It’s not just new installs, it’s stuff we’ve been running all year now for two years now and man, we’re confident.”

Kick off is set for Saturday at 1:30p.m. Hawaii time on the SEC Network.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.