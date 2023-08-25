‘No one asked’: Some West Maui teachers disappointed with DOE’s plan to relocate students

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some West Maui teachers impacted by the devastation in Lahaina flew to Oahu to testify before the Board of Education about the DOE’s response following the catastrophic fire.

Many say they’re disappointed with the state’s plan to relocate students to other campuses across the Valley Isle.

“No one asked if we’re prepared to drive through Lahaina, ideally, watching the number of crosses grow on the road,” said Victoria Zupancic, Curriculum AP Testing and Title One Coordinator at Lahainaluna High School.

“No one has asked if they need bereavement time because their families have died. No one.”

According to a report from the state’s Department of Education, 538 students from the Lahainaluna complex re-enrolled in other public schools and 438 have signed up for the state’s distance learning program.

2,025 students have not re-enrolled.

“The four schools have reported that all employees have been accounted for as safe,” said DOE Superintendent Keith Hayashi. “But we know so many lives have been lost and many more still missing.”

King Kamehameha III Elementary’s campus was burned down.

Princess Nahi’ena’ena, Lahaina intermediate and Lahainaluna are all closed for water and air quality reasons.

The state says environmental testing is underway to ensure the campuses can safely reopen at some point.

They’ve also put together a link for West Maui School Resources.

So, for those seeking in-person learning, DOE says they can temporarily relocate to designated schools in Central and South Maui, but teachers say the commute could be an emotional trigger.

“The idea of passing through the burn zone two times a day is one that makes me want to vomit,” said Ashley Olson, ELL Coordinator at Lahainaluna High School. “Let me just say that this was not part of the crisis counseling we’d hoped for.”

“Nobody wants to put that distance between themselves and their child after this disaster,” said Zupancic.

MORE: Central, South Maui schools tapped as temporary sites for displaced Lahaina students

Instead of relocating, teachers are asking for temporary sites in Ka’anapali or the Kapalua area to keep students together.

“It’s a very depressing time for them, keeping them together with other Hawaiian language speakers, with their Ohana Kaiapuni,” said Teva Medeiros, Kumu Mauli Ola Hawaiʻi at Kula Kaiapuni ʻo Lahainaluna.

“It is not only will help them in further their education, but it will help them get through this, this this tragedy,” Medeiros added.

Hayashi said they’re looking at the alternative sites.

“We are also exploring for the different individual areas, what that timeframe might look like and some of the considerations that the department would need to consider in each of those,” said Hayashi.

DOE is setting up two separate meetings next week Wednesday to hear from families in West and Central Maui.

Hayashi said they have created a hotline for families and staff, which has received 150 calls since Monday.

The hotline is 808-727-6880.

