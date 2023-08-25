Tributes
Mother facing capital murder charge after throwing newborn in dumpster

Jakayla Ashanti Williams is facing a capital murder charge for throwing her baby into the...
Jakayla Ashanti Williams is facing a capital murder charge for throwing her baby into the dumpster, police say.(WTVY)
By Ken Curtis and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:38 PM HST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY/Gray News) - An Alabama mother has been arrested after her baby was found dead in a landfill.

WTVY reports Jakayla Ashanti Williams, 18, is facing a capital murder charge after she threw her newborn into a dumpster equipped with a trash compactor.

Investigators said they found the baby deceased in a Dothan-area landfill. Police believe the child was alive when Williams discarded the baby boy.

“She told family members that she had delivered a child in August and taken it to Southeast Health Medical Center in Dothan,” Police Chief Will Benny said during a Thursday night press conference.

He said the family became suspicious of Williams’ story, and hospital surveillance video confirmed she never brought her baby to the hospital.

According to police, she admitted discarding her child, telling investigators she did not want to be a mother.

“It shocks the mind; it shocks the soul,” Benny told reporters.

He said Alabama law would have protected Williams had she brought the child to the hospital and would have accepted the baby boy without questions.

Houston County District Attorney Russ Goodman said he has not discussed with his staff whether he would seek the death penalty.

Williams is currently being held without bail.

