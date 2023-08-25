Honolulu City Council considers Oahu’s emergency preparedness in wake of Maui tragedy

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In the wake of the devastating fire in Lahaina, officials on Oahu assured the Honolulu City Council they are prepared should a disaster happen on the state’s most populated island.

As Maui County officials face backlash for not sounding the sirens on the Lahaina wildfire -- a failure some feel cost lives -- Honolulu’s emergency management director briefed council members on how the city handles its own warning mechanisms.

“We have protocols to activate the sirens, and also to activate the wireless emergency alert and the EAS system,” said Hiro Toiya, HEM Director. “The Emergency Alert System is the call out on the TV as well as radio that can go out at the same time as these alerts. So as far as the sirens go, we really do this in a coordinated fashion. We want to ensure that additional alerts are going out concurrently with the sirens because for us the sirens mean attention on an alert, turn on the TV, turn on the radio, look at your phone, there’s something happening and look for further instructions. And so we really got to make sure that whenever we activate the sirens that those other methods of alert and warning are happening concurrently.”

Honolulu Fire Chief Sheldon K. Hao briefed members on the department’s efforts on prevention, education and emergency response -- and valuable aerial resources.

“Number one issue that we have with wildland response is access. So a lot of the areas that we have if the weather can additions are right, you can utilize our helicopter, our helicopter program we just recently purchased that we’re waiting for delivery of our twin engine helicopter,” Hao said,

HFD also discussed lessons learned from previous wildfires, including one in 2014 when more than 1000 acres burned in Makakilo and more recent blazes in Makaha Valley and Waianae Valley,

HPD and EMS also outlined their protocols. Still, the Maui tragedy a sobering reminder that even the most thought-out plans can go up in smoke.

“Climate change is bringing so many surprises to us,” said Ernest Lau, manager and chief engineer of the Honolulu Board of Water Supply. “Excessive heat, going from very wet to very dry conditions in very short periods of time. Those are some new challenges. And for us, you know, we realized that we need to really expand and actually develop wildland fire plans that are in close coordination to support the responders.”

