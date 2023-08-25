Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

HFD rushes to apartment fire in Makiki; nearby streets closed

Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment in Makiki.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM HST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment in Makiki.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at a low-rise building near the corner of Wilder Avenue and Pensacola Street.

Video shared with Hawaii News Now showed smoke coming out of an apartment as firefighters shot water into the unit from the sidewalk.,

So far there are no reports of any injuries. Honolulu police are also on scene mitigating traffic. Pensacola Street was closed to Prospect, and Wilder was blocked to Piikoi.

Multiple units remain on scene.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
California wildfire victim
CA woman, a beloved mom and grandmother, is first visitor identified as wildfire victim
A home on Front Street appears virtually unscathed among the ash and rubble in Lahaina.
Surrounded by devastation, this is what may have saved a ‘miracle house’ in Lahaina
Survivors say road blocks and confusing communication contributed to the chaos in Lahaina on...
Survivors say roads were blocked as raging fire swept through Lahaina

Latest News

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Government’s response didn’t contribute to death toll in Lahaina, incident commander says
UH football opens 2023 season at Vanderbilt, playing with Maui in their hearts
UH football opens 2023 season at Vanderbilt, playing with Maui in their hearts
Hara spoke to Hawaii News Now from the state’s emergency operations center in Wailuku.
General Hara answers questions on whether there are animals in Lahaina
Honolulu’s emergency management director briefed council members on how the city handles its...
Honolulu City Council considers Oahu’s emergency preparedness in wake of Maui tragedy