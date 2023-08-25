HFD rushes to apartment fire in Makiki; nearby streets closed

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are responding to a 2-alarm fire at an apartment in Makiki.

The fire was reported shortly after 4 p.m. at a low-rise building near the corner of Wilder Avenue and Pensacola Street.

Video shared with Hawaii News Now showed smoke coming out of an apartment as firefighters shot water into the unit from the sidewalk.,

So far there are no reports of any injuries. Honolulu police are also on scene mitigating traffic. Pensacola Street was closed to Prospect, and Wilder was blocked to Piikoi.

Multiple units remain on scene.

This story will be updated.

