Governor: All Maui evacuees at shelters have been moved to hotels, vacation rentals

By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 12:44 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The last evacuation shelter for those displaced by Maui wildfires has closed thanks to an effort to move all evacuees into hotels, vacation rentals or other housing.

Gov. Josh Green announced the milestone Friday.

The effort to relocate West Maui survivors started Aug. 16.

In all, more than a dozen hotels and timeshare properties are now housing 4,400 displaced residents. Another 900 people are booked in Airbnb units.

Government is covering the cost of the housing.

“We want to thank our partners at the American Red Cross, FEMA, the hotel industry and Airbnb, for stepping up during this unprecedented tragedy,” Green said.

“Only together can we rise up, recover and bring healing to the Lahaina community.”

He added the temporary housing solution comes as long-term housing plans are being developed.

In addition to housing, FEMA and the state are providing mental health services, financial assistance and other wrap-around services.

