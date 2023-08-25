Government’s response did not contribute to deaths says state’s incident commander

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major General Kenneth Hara, the state’s overall incident commander met with President Biden in Lahaina’s burn zone Monday, the deadliest wildfire disaster in modern U.S. history.

“It was like a nuclear detonation,” said Hara.

“That scene of devastation, that is something no one can be prepared for,” he added.

He says cadaver dog teams are now searching for remains in multi-story buildings which must go meticulously floor by foor.

HARA says a team of investigators from the continent, contracted by the attorney general, are beginning the planning process Thursday on how they’ll conduct a review of the Lahaina disaster.

“Everyone keeps saying it was an unprecedented crisis, unprecedented emergency, unprecedented disaster. That’s true,” said Hara.

HNN Investigates asked Hara if he thinks the collective government response contributed to the loss of life.

“I don’t think so. Not at all,” said Hara.

Hara spoke to Hawaii News Now from the state’s emergency operations center in Wailuku. He says Maui county is in charge of the disaster response with the state and federal government assisting with resources.

On Tuesday, August 8 starting from 4:04 p.m., Maui county issued a series of digital media alerts calling for immediate evacuation of several subdivisions including Kulalani, Kelawea Mauka and Wahikuli.

With power and cell towers down, many say they didn’t get those key warnings adding to criticism about Maui’s silent sirens

“I’m here providing facts as I know it. I’m not trying to cover anyone’s okole. I’m not,” said Hara.

