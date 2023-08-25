Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Government’s response did not contribute to deaths says state’s incident commander

Major General Kenneth Hara speaks to HNN Investigates from the state emergency operations...
Major General Kenneth Hara speaks to HNN Investigates from the state emergency operations center in Wailuku.(Hawaii News Now)
By Mahealani Richardson
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM HST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Major General Kenneth Hara, the state’s overall incident commander met with President Biden in Lahaina’s burn zone Monday, the deadliest wildfire disaster in modern U.S. history.

“It was like a nuclear detonation,” said Hara.

“That scene of devastation, that is something no one can be prepared for,” he added.

He says cadaver dog teams are now searching for remains in multi-story buildings which must go meticulously floor by foor.

HARA says a team of investigators from the continent, contracted by the attorney general, are beginning the planning process Thursday on how they’ll conduct a review of the Lahaina disaster.

“Everyone keeps saying it was an unprecedented crisis, unprecedented emergency, unprecedented disaster. That’s true,” said Hara.

HNN Investigates asked Hara if he thinks the collective government response contributed to the loss of life.

“I don’t think so. Not at all,” said Hara.

Hara spoke to Hawaii News Now from the state’s emergency operations center in Wailuku. He says Maui county is in charge of the disaster response with the state and federal government assisting with resources.

On Tuesday, August 8 starting from 4:04 p.m., Maui county issued a series of digital media alerts calling for immediate evacuation of several subdivisions including Kulalani, Kelawea Mauka and Wahikuli.

With power and cell towers down, many say they didn’t get those key warnings adding to criticism about Maui’s silent sirens

“I’m here providing facts as I know it. I’m not trying to cover anyone’s okole. I’m not,” said Hara.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
California wildfire victim
CA woman, a beloved mom and grandmother, is first visitor identified as wildfire victim
A home on Front Street appears virtually unscathed among the ash and rubble in Lahaina.
Surrounded by devastation, this is what may have saved a ‘miracle house’ in Lahaina
Survivors say road blocks and confusing communication contributed to the chaos in Lahaina on...
Survivors say roads were blocked as raging fire swept through Lahaina

Latest News

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Maui County sues HECO, alleging negligence for ‘utility-caused’ wildfire that ravaged Lahaina
The director of the state's Emergency Management Agency reveals what he says he knew about...
HIEMA head: Maui didn’t ask for state help in Lahaina ‘until it was too late’
Maui County filed suit Thursday against Hawaiian Electric, alleging the utility caused the...
Maui County sues HECO, alleging negligence for ‘utility-caused’ wildfire that ravaged Lahaina
Maui strong town hall meeting
Tourism leaders try to find ‘balance’ as Maui communities seek to recover, heal