First Alert Forecast: Mostly dry conditions persist, a few more showers expected over the weekend

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Breezy easterly trades will continue into Friday, then ease slightly over the weekend as a high to the north weakens. Expect mostly dry conditions with scant rainfall favoring windward and mauka locations at night and during early morning hours. Shower coverage may increase slightly this weekend as an upper disturbance moves over the state. There remains an elevated fire danger through tonight due to a combination of very dry fuels and breezy trades.

East swell generated by former Tropical Cyclone Hilary continues to subside as surf along east-facing shores is holding near or just below the summertime average. South, west and north shores remain small to flat over the weekend.

