The air is bad and the power is off, but these Lahaina families aren’t going anywhere

Lahaina residents who choose to remain in their homes are concerned about the air quality, that's adding air purifiers to the list of items they're requesting.
By Lynn Kawano and Emily Cristobal
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Lahaina residents who choose to remain in their homes are concerned about the air quality. That’s adding air purifiers to the list of items they’re requesting.

That’s even though, they’re not sure the devices will actually help.

Hubs have popped up around Lahaina as the community works to support each other. On Kuialua Street, in the Kilauea Mauka neighborhood, people stop by day and night for essentials.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

Set up like a garage sale, donations are organized and laid out on tables under tents, but money is not needed here to get bags of supplies. While much of the donations have been offered to strangers for the last two weeks, there’s been an increase in requests for air purifiers.

Blake Ramelb put out a social media call for device donations to have at his grandfather’s hub.

Within 24 hours, he said, the donations came pouring in.

“We got respirators, we have filters for those respirators, batteries, a whole bunch of stuff,” he said.

The area in and around Lahaina has been deemed unsafe due to toxic chemicals released when buildings and cars burned. “Having air purifiers might not be the solution but at least it’s something to help out, make people feel more comfortable, too,” Ramelb said.

Neighborhoods surrounding the impact zone have been evacuated even though the homes are still standing. That’s because of the air quality issues, debris and a lack of clean water and power.

Despite the warnings, many are choosing to stay.

“My family’s been here for so long and this is where they grew up. This is their home they don’t want to leave. They want to make sure everything ... stays there, too,” Ramelb explained

And that’s why the neighborhood hui is so important to them.

“They didn’t lose everything but they’re breathing the stuff that’s coming up here. It’s hard to breathe even just being here five minutes or an hour,” said Daniel Molina of Inside Outreach, an organization that works with community leaders to collect and distribute donations.

Meanwhile, on the makai side of the of the Lahaina Bypass Road, home-bound kupuna are getting items delivered to them. “Today, we got to give away all the water and all the produce to all of the people that are in there,” Kanani Adolpho, who’s been volunteering since day one of the tragedy.

Pakalana Phillips, another volunteer, added: “The purpose of this is to get the resources to those that really need it the most especially those that are kind of forgotten that are in these homes.”

Some of those offering their time to help those in need lost much of their own belongings, too.

Phillips said her family’s home burned down in the fire, but she continues to show up to help the community she loves. “We’re still alive and safe, so we want to make sure that we’re taking care of our people,” she said. Added Adolpho: “This is just locals taking care of locals.”

