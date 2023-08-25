2 Maui firefighters share how they narrowly escaped death as flames closed in

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Two Maui Firefighters are sharing their story about how they narrowly escaped death on the catastrophic day flames ripped through Lahaina.

Firefighters take an oath to serve and protect their community, their family members, their friends, even strangers.

And that’s exactly what they did on Aug. 8. The Maui Fire Department was prepared to fight even until their death.

It’s a day that changed their lives forever. It’s a day that Capt. Jay Fujita thought was his last.

“The heat just saps your energy, you were just so fatigued,” Fujita recalled. “I remember I was trying to even change my bottle. I couldn’t even do that. I couldn’t even change my own bottle.”

Fujita said he texted his family, saying his goodbyes as the windshield of the fire truck began to fade.

“I was pretty sure that if we stayed there, we weren’t going to make it.”

At the intersection of Lahainaluna Road and Pauoa street, Capt. Fujita and his colleague Kawika Casco, says their fire engine got so hot, they had to get out in the middle of a fire storm.

“We decided to shelter in place, and on that road, we did pull a line try to protect ourselves with the water... the hose failed... it was too hot.. the hose burned,” he said.

Sheltering in places of firefighters last resort, they all came to terms that they were going to die.

Firefighter Kawika Casco said the ground was hot enough to touch through their protective gear.

“We just kind of sat there, pretty much trying to wait it out,” he said.

As the flames started closing in on them, a police SUV pulled out of the thick smoke, saving them from the burning heat.

That was the moment Kavita and his captain realized they were going to survive.

It was a moment of relief until the weight of reality sunk back in.

“There’s something different for us here because we usually win,” Fujita said. “Whenever you go to fires, we usually pull together and win.”

“And just one day, we didn’t win.”

These two heroes who dedicated their whole lives to protecting others, want the people of Lahaina to know they mourn with them.

“Lahaina is going to get through it. You know, and I will be there every step of the way to help, you know, in whatever capacity I can make that happen.”

