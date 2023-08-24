Tributes
Woman charged for allegedly reporting her own murder

The Franklin Police Department said a woman was arrested after she made her friends, family and law enforcement believe she had been murdered.
By Anisa Snipes and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 7:55 PM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - Police say a North Carolina woman was arrested after she made her friends, family and law enforcement believe she had been murdered.

According to the Franklin Police Department, 37-year-old Margaret Frances “Maggie” Elizabeth Sweeney was reported missing Friday. Officers began an immediate investigation due to the information provided, which implied that she was endangered or deceased, WHNS reports.

Police said Sweeney was found safe the next day. Investigators were able to determine that Sweeney allegedly made anonymous third-party false reports that claimed she had been murdered to a friend and the Department of Social Services.

“Sweeney’s actions caused our department, as well as other departments, many hours of work which could have been spent on other matters,” the department said. “Family, friends and the community as a whole were also very concerned and worried about Sweeney’s welfare.”

Sweeney was arrested Monday. She is charged with filing a false report to a police station, false report of death or serious injury by telephone and obstruction of law enforcement officers.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

