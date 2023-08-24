They don’t have power, but this Lahaina clinic is still opening its doors daily to care for neighbors

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Some medical centers are doing pop-up clinics in West Maui, but one health site is opening theirs doors to patients despite being directly impacted by the fire.

The Minit Medical Urgent Care at Lahaina Gateway is open.

The locally-owned clinic was spared by the flames that consumed much of the historic town, including other medical facilities — leaving a shortage of health care centers in the area.

“There are so many people that don’t want to leave the west side, and we have come to understand that us being here, we are a clinic that has familiar faces, familiar doctors,” said Nikky McIntyre, the manager of the Minit Medical in Lahaina.

Minit Medical has been serving about a dozen people a day — all survivors of the fire.

The facility doesn’t have electricity, so they can’t run all their equipment — like the x-ray machine.

But they want people to know they can still do COVID and flu tests, basic wound care and even have enough supplies to provide an IV for someone who is dehydrated.

The clinic a;sp wants people to remember they are here, even if you don’t have your insurance card or you don’t have insurance at all. They simply just want to help.

Meanwhile, in the parking lot of the same shopping center, Kaiser Permanente set up a mobile health site to help both Kaiser and non-Kaiser patients.

And for those no longer on the west side, the University of Hawaii Maui Campus Health Clinic, which specializes in women’s care, is seeing any patient — even those not associated with the school — for free.

“A lot of people have been separated from all their possessions and that includes prescriptions,” said medical director at UHMC, Hannah Litt.

”We do wellness exams, UTIs, anything related to health services,“ she explained.

The medical community wants evacuees to take advantage of these options, saying that overall wellness is important in a time of crisis.

“We ask immediately how can we help you, and I think just for them that question is a relief in itself,” McIntyre said.

“It’s open doors. We’re just trying to keep everything normal in here and have people know that we’re here for them.”

Minit Medical is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Once the power is back on those operation times could be extended.

