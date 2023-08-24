Tributes
With Maui on the mind, Hawaii Food Bank gears up for annual food drive

The Hawaii Food Bank Food Drive is happening Aug. 26 at several sites around Oahu.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:55 PM HST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - This year’s Hawaii Food Bank Food Drive is happening Saturday, Aug. 26.

Hawaii News Now is proud to partner with the Hawaii Food Bank annually, but this year brings extra importance.

“Our thoughts are with our Maui ‘ohana and everyone impacted by the devastating wildfires. At Hawai’i Foodbank, we are actively working to support our neighbors on Maui and our partners at Maui Food Bank,” the Food Bank said. “With the recent wildfires, there is an urgent, growing need for food assistance in our communities. We’ve learned from many disasters in the past that the road to recovery is long.”

There will be five locations around Oahu set up to accept food and monetary donations from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

  • Pearl City Shopping Center
  • Town Center of Mililani
  • Waiokeola Congregational Church
  • Waterfront Plaza
  • Windward City Shopping Center

Hawaii News Now team members will be located at sites to welcome the community and accept donations to support the cause.

The Food Bank says 1 in 6 Hawaii residents struggle with daily hunger.

If you would like to get involved, click here for more information.

