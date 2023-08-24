Suspect arrested in connection with Maili shooting that left 42-year-old dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police have identified and arrested a man suspected in a Maili shooting Wednesday.

Officials say the suspect was arrested for second degree murder and firearm offenses.

Authorities said the incident happened late last Thursday when officers responded to a report of gunshots, and a 42-year-old man was found on the ground bleeding.

Officials said the unresponsive victim appeared to have sustained a gunshot wound to his head area.

Honolulu EMS was called, but the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say the suspect is currently in custody pending investigation.

This story may be updated.

