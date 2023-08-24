Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Several HHS officials to meet with Maui wildfire survivors, Hawaii leaders

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina(DVIDS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 5:54 AM HST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services announced several officials will visit Maui on Friday, meeting with those impacted by the wildfires and response personnel on the ground.

Officials said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR) Dawn O’Connell, and Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) Administrator Miriam E. Delphin-Rittmon are expected to visit.

They will also meet with local and state officials to determine how they can further assist survivors.

So far, ASPR had activated the emergency prescription assistance program which helps people who don’t have health insurance get prescription drugs, vaccinations, and medical supplies.

PODCAST: Struggling to cope with the devastation in Lahaina? Here’s what you can do

Becerra also issued a “public health emergency” on Aug. 11 giving the giving the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) health care providers and suppliers greater flexibility in meeting emergency health needs of Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries on the ground.

There are already 95 first responders with Health and Human Services on Maui, including a mortuary response team and victim identification center team to assist Maui County.

Meanwhile, SAMHSA is working with the Hawaii behavioral health authority to help them access federal funding to meet increased behavioral health needs for communities impacted throughout Hawaii for a prevention, treatment, and recovery supports.

A disaster distress hotline has also been formed for survivors in need help. If you’re in need of emotional or psychological support, call 1-800-985-5990.

You can get immediate crisis counseling by calling that number, in multiple languages, including Hawaiian, Ilocano, Japanese, Korean, Spanish, and Tagalog.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
A home on Front Street appears virtually unscathed among the ash and rubble in Lahaina.
Surrounded by devastation, this is what may have saved a ‘miracle house’ in Lahaina
Survivors say road blocks and confusing communication contributed to the chaos in Lahaina on...
Survivors say roads were blocked as raging fire swept through Lahaina
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Man, 71, dead after plowing into 40-foot shipping container at Waipio Costco
Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. A...
As Maui burned, Hawaii’s top emergency management officials were at a Waikiki conference

Latest News

Survivors say road blocks and confusing communication contributed to the chaos in Lahaina on...
Survivors say roads were blocked as raging fire swept through Lahaina
Wifi and recharge station
Wifi satellites brought in by local businesses is ‘critical lifeline’ for reconnecting West Maui
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
For mourning Maui families, DNA identification can offer an important sense of closure
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job