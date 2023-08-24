As search for wildfire victims continues on land, recovery operations in the water expand

LAHAINA (HawaiiNewsNow) - As recovery crews continue the on-land search for remains in Lahaina, first responders are also stepping up the search for victims in the waters off the town.

Maui Fire Department and Ocean Safety personnel conducted grid searches on Wednesday in waters off Lahaina Harbor, where scores of people jumped into the water to flee the flames.

Witnesses have said that a number of people likely died in the water, including because of exhaustion and heavy smoke. The Coast Guard has confirmed they pulled one body from the water.

Dive crews previously conducted searches off Lahaina in full gear. But in their search Wednesday, firefighters donned snorkels and used Jet Skis to focus on shallower waters.

The search area stretches four miles — from Puamana Beach Park to Waihikuli Wayside Park.

“We’re going though this sizable area from with a fine-toothed comb,” said Maui Fire Department Captain Peter Vanderpoel, in a news release.

“Even with a crew this size, I have no doubt this is going to be a multi-day operation.”

Vanderpoel said he does anticipate finding remains in the water.

The death from the wildfire stands at 115, with more than 1,000 still unaccounted for.

Meanwhile, recovery crews have searched about 92% of the town for remains and are now re-focusing their efforts on multi-story structures, several of which collapsed in the intense blaze.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.