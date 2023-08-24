RV trailers on way to Maui to help firefighters displaced by wildfires

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui firefighters are still working to contain the Lahaina wildfire, even as 20 of them lost their own homes.

The head of the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association says relief is on the way for them from the West Coast.

The California Fire Foundation procured 17 RV trailers -- from various donors -- to serve as temporary housing for displaced Maui firefighters.

Five units ranging from 20 to 30 feet are expected to arrive on Maui next week. This batch was donated by a Denver nonprofit called EmergencyRV.org.

“Trailers will give our members an immediate place to stay. Right now they’re kind of spread out family and friends. Hanging out with family and friends. For now, I know one family moved to Honolulu because they have family in Honolulu,” said union president Bobby Lee. “To be able to have a trailer on property, when they do get the okay to go back in and build their homes will be a very good thing.”

Lee said there’ve been no fatalities among their ranks, though many lost loved ones.

A fire captain remains hospitalized at Queen’s. Two retired firefighters also lost their homes and are being treated at the Straub Burn Unit.

The trailers will provide some relief for the first responders whose battle with the blaze is just beginning -- from toxic smoke to now a toxin-laden recovery and cleanup effort that threatens their health.

“You’re looking at a lot of the old stuff that have been that has been banned already. Asbestos, lead paint, lead, just all kinds of materials that are not used in construction today. So it really is a hazardous materials incident at this point in time,” said Lee, who noted a NYC firefighter likened it to 9/11. “We’re encouraging all of our members to put in an exposure report just to document it. And also to file a worker’s comp form... so that later on if you run into, you know, cancer or other things that that you have that documentation available.”

For their mental health -- peer support counselors are available

“We constantly reinforce and encourage our members to sit down and talk story with somebody,” Lee said.

And while it may be too soon to talk about what could have been done differently, Lee says they’ll have those discussions

“They’re walking into a blowtorch, that’s what you walk into with that level of when houses are on fire, and the fire is not going up, the fire is going sideways from house to house, you know, which is a whole different environment. And then when you tack in the lack of resources, there’s only so many companies there. And then you have water issues when now the water stops. And it just it just creates creates a situation that that is so untenable,” Lee explained, “This is something that that we’ve never prepared for because we don’t have anything like it, we’ve never had something like this happen.”

While the community is still mourning, Lee says the outpouring of support is bringing some hope out of the ashes.

At this point, the union is not set up to manage donations for its Maui firefighters so they are directing folks to the California Fire Foundation.

To donate, visit cafirefoundation.org/maui-wildfire-relief.

