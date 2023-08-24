Tributes
Remembering beloved colleague, former KGMB receptionist, Anita Brady

Anita Brady was a KGMB receptionist for 47 years and if you walked into our station on Kapiolani, she was the first person you met. She was 97.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 11:35 AM HST|Updated: seconds ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Anita Brady, a former KGMB receptionist who made everybody feel welcomed, has passed away. She was 97.

Family members told Hawaii News Now Brady passed away earlier this week.

She worked at the station for 47 years and retired in 2009.

Brady wasn’t on TV but she was remembered as the “off-air” voice of KGMB. She answered the phone and welcomed visitors at the front door of the TV station.

Many of her colleagues say they’ll miss her “sultry” voice and the incredible stories she used to tell.

In her retirement, bowling was one of her favorite hobbies.

She recently suffered a bad fall in early August. Brady’s family says she fought hard until the end.

