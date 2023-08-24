Tributes
Puna man arrested, charged for sexually assaulting 12-year-old girl

James Pomaikai Kepa has been arrested by authorities.
James Pomaikai Kepa has been arrested by authorities.(Hawaii Police)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:46 PM HST|Updated: moments ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii Island man has been arrested and charged with first-degree sexual assault of a minor.

Authorities said 40-year-old James Pomaikai Kepa of Keaau allegedly tied up a 12-year-old girl while she visited his daughter at their Hawaiian Paradise park home on Aug. 16.

Police allege he lured the girl into his room, locked the door and tied her up before beating and sexually assaulting her.

She was untied in the morning and allowed to leave and that’s when police say the girl reported it to family and police.

Kepa was arrested and appeared in court on Monday.

He was charged with two counts of first-degree sexual assault, kidnapping and violating a protective order.

His bail has been set at $610,000.

