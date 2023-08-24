Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Police: Man arrested for driving Power Wheels Jeep while impaired

Indiana State Police said 51-year-old John McKee, shown in this booking photo, was arrested for...
Indiana State Police said 51-year-old John McKee, shown in this booking photo, was arrested for driving a Power Wheels Jeep under the influence.(Indiana State Police)
By Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – A man was arrested for driving a toy car while intoxicated, according to Indiana State Police.

A trooper patrolling in Vincennes, Indiana, around 9 p.m. Wednesday saw a man – identified as 51-year-old John McKee – “operating a Power Wheels Jeep in the roadway,” State Police said in a news release.

State Police added that McKee’s Power Wheels Jeep “had no lights or reflectors and was difficult to see.”

The trooper pulled McKee over and gave him field sobriety tests after seeing he “displayed signs of impairment.”

McKee failed the sobriety tests and was taken to a hospital, where testing showed he was under the influence of methamphetamine and marijuana.

He was arrested and booked on a felony charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
A home on Front Street appears virtually unscathed among the ash and rubble in Lahaina.
Surrounded by devastation, this is what may have saved a ‘miracle house’ in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Survivors say road blocks and confusing communication contributed to the chaos in Lahaina on...
Survivors say roads were blocked as raging fire swept through Lahaina
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Man, 71, dead after plowing into 40-foot shipping container at Waipio Costco

Latest News

FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks to supporters...
LIVE: Donald Trump arrives in Atlanta to surrender on 2020 election charges; DA seeks October trial date
Maui strong town hall meeting
Tourism leaders try to find ‘balance’ as Maui communities seek to recover, heal
Maui fire
TIMELINE: This is how the Lahaina disaster unfolded, hour by hour
Authorities say three people were killed and five others were wounded in a shooting at a...
3 dead, 6 wounded after a retired police officer opens fire at a Southern California biker bar
A general view shows the aftermath of a devastating wildfire in Lahaina, Hawaii, Tuesday, Aug....
Maui County sues utility, alleging negligence over fires that ravaged Lahaina