Oahu farm partners with Hawaii Food bank to get traditional staples to those in need

Kako'o O'iwi is based in Heeia and cultivates taro or "kalo" at its farm.
By Jonathan Masaki
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 6:02 PM HST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Based in Heeia, nonprofit farm Kako’o Oiwi cultivates kalo or taro used in an array of Native Hawaiian delicacies.

“Eating healthy and particularly our native foods, I think it’s this important building block in peace, in health and in well-being,” said Mahi’ai Dochin, one of the managers at the farm.

It’s Dochin’s job to ensure the crops are grown in the traditional ways of native Hawaiians.

With Maui on the mind, Hawaii Food Bank gears up for annual food drive

“To remember to malama (care) that kind of kelina or relationship and in the same way ke alli ka aina ka wa ke kanaka, to remember that there is a particular role that we have in relation to the aina.”

There is a lot of work that goes Kako’o Oiwi’s mission. But it’s a labor of love.

“Knowing that the efforts that we put into this farming ... gets to sort of permeate throughout our community and help to feed people of this place, it makes me feel really good,” said Dochin.

Kako’o Oiwi is one of the major suppliers of Native Hawaiian produce and products to the Hawaii Food Bank. Jonathan Kanekoa Kukea Shultz, farm executive director, said the range taro, luau leaves and cooke kalo are among the items the farm provides for food bank distribution.

Ahead of the Hawaii Food Bank’s annual drive, they’re trying to get the word out about sustainability — and the importance of healthy options for everyone’s plates.

