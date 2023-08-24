Tributes
MPD confirms they’re trying to officially identify teen killed in Lahaina wildfire

Police say when initially questioned about his remains they couldn't confirm any details because -- Fuentes's adoptive parents dropped off the remains.
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 1:17 AM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui police confirm they’re trying to officially identify the remains of a 14-year-old boy found in a Lahaina home and dropped off at a police station by his family.

The clarification came a day after Maui Police Chief John Pelletier said at a news conference that he didn’t know of any Lahaina victim dropped off at a police station.

On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken

Keyiro Fuentes’ adoptive family said the 14-year-old was found in their burned-out Lahaina home after the fire. They wrapped his body in a tarp and walked him to a nearby police station.

“MPD can now confirm the validity of this report,” the agency said, in a news release.

“The individual’s biological relatives are residents of Mexico, and efforts are underway to conduct DNA testing to make a positive identification.”

