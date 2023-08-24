Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

For mourning Maui families, DNA identification can offer an important sense of closure

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina(DVIDS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 5:40 PM HST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With each passing day, more victims of the Lahaina wildfire are being positively identified based on DNA samples provided by loved ones.

Authorities say the technology offers families a chance to get closure — and they’re asking everyone missing a family member to provide a DNA sample along with identifying information.

Maui County said the missing-persons list following the blaze is now at 1,054.

Special Section: Maui Wildfires

Meanwhile, the death toll from the ferocious fire that destroyed Lahaina now stands at 115.

And the grueling task of searching for remains continues.

In Lahaina on Wedneday, specialized crews armed with cadaver dogs were focusing their efforts on multi-story structures while first responders expanded their search in the water.

DNA samples are being collected at the Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency in Kaanapali. Collecting a DNA sample requires a simple cheek swab and because more samples are better, entire families are being urged to go to the center to get their DNA in the system.

The latest wildfire scam: People are getting calls seeking payment for ‘DNA services’

Several experts from deadly fires in California are leading this effort.

And they stress the DNA will only be used for identification purposes and then destroyed.

“The safeguard we have right now is it’s on a form,” said Lt. Jarrett Morris, of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. “It says right on there that we’re going to delete the profile.”

Kim Gin, former Sacramento coroner, said identification without DNA samples on file will be impossible in many cases because of the condition of the remains and intensity of the fire.

“We can’t make identifications if the family doesn’t come in and give the samples,” Gin said.

Those with missing loved ones are also asked to file a formal missing persons report at unaccounted@mpd.net. Despite the lengthy list of missing, only a few dozen families have filled out formal paperwork with the Maui Police Department.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
On what should’ve been Keyiro Fuentes’ 15th birthday, friends and family honored his life at...
On what would’ve been his 15th birthday, a Lahaina boy is mourned by a family left broken
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Man, 71, dead after plowing into 40-foot shipping container at Waipio Costco
Recovery crews are continuing to fan out across Lahaina in search of remains.
Maui mayor: New FBI-vetted list puts number of missing in Lahaina at 850
Hawaii's governor makes plea for visitors to return to Maui
Standing in Lahaina, governor makes a plea to visitors: Please come back to Maui

Latest News

Lahaina, Hawaii, residents who are affected by deadly wildfire that devastated the community,...
PODCAST: Struggling to cope with the devastation in Lahaina? Here’s what you can do
The locally-owned clinic was spared by the flames that consumed much of the historic town.
With power still limited, one Lahaina clinic is doing the most to provide basic medical needs
The Hawaii Food Bank Food Drive is happening Aug. 26 at several sites around Oahu.
With Maui on the mind, Hawaii Food Bank gears up for its annual food drive
The Maui Interscholastic League is still grappling with a safe way to return to fall sports.
Lahaina community member voices opinion on fall sports as MIL grapples with safe restart plan