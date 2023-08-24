For mourning Maui families, DNA identification can offer an important sense of closure

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - With each passing day, more victims of the Lahaina wildfire are being positively identified based on DNA samples provided by loved ones.

Authorities say the technology offers families a chance to get closure — and they’re asking everyone missing a family member to provide a DNA sample along with identifying information.

Maui County said the missing-persons list following the blaze is now at 1,054.

Meanwhile, the death toll from the ferocious fire that destroyed Lahaina now stands at 115.

And the grueling task of searching for remains continues.

In Lahaina on Wedneday, specialized crews armed with cadaver dogs were focusing their efforts on multi-story structures while first responders expanded their search in the water.

DNA samples are being collected at the Family Assistance Center at the Hyatt Regency in Kaanapali. Collecting a DNA sample requires a simple cheek swab and because more samples are better, entire families are being urged to go to the center to get their DNA in the system.

Several experts from deadly fires in California are leading this effort.

And they stress the DNA will only be used for identification purposes and then destroyed.

“The safeguard we have right now is it’s on a form,” said Lt. Jarrett Morris, of the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office. “It says right on there that we’re going to delete the profile.”

Kim Gin, former Sacramento coroner, said identification without DNA samples on file will be impossible in many cases because of the condition of the remains and intensity of the fire.

“We can’t make identifications if the family doesn’t come in and give the samples,” Gin said.

Those with missing loved ones are also asked to file a formal missing persons report at unaccounted@mpd.net. Despite the lengthy list of missing, only a few dozen families have filled out formal paperwork with the Maui Police Department.

