Maui County sues HECO, alleging negligence for ‘utility-cased’ wildfire that ravaged Lahaina

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County filed suit Thursday against Hawaiian Electric, alleging the utility caused the Lahaina wildfire and failed to take appropriate actions to maintain the grid.

It’s the latest suit against Hawaiian Electric, but is a new wrinkle in the story given that previously the utility had only faced litigation from residents for its actions before, during and after the blaze.

“Maui County stands alongside the people and communities of Lahaina and Kula to recover public resource damages and rebuild after these devastating utility-caused fires,” the county said.

“These damages include losses to public infrastructure, fire response costs, losses to revenues, increased costs, environmental damages, and losses of historical or cultural landmarks.”

The lawsuit claims Hawaiian Electric acted negligently by failing to power down electrical equipment, despite a National Weather Service warning about wildfire risk. The suit also alleges HECO’s energized power lines ignited dry grasses when poles fell, causing the fires.

The fire in Lahaina has left at least 115 people dead and destroyed more than 2,200 structures.

The damage estimate exceeds $5.5 billion.

A separate wildfire in Kula also destroyed more than two dozen structures.

HNN is reaching out to Hawaiian Electric for comment, but they’ve previously declined to speak on the lawsuits they’re facing. The utility’s stock has plummeted amid the litigation, and there is speculation the mounting legal challenges could force Hawaiian Electric into bankruptcy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.