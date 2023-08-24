Tributes
HI NOW
Contests
Join Our Team
Advertise with Us

Maui County sues HECO, alleging negligence for ‘utility-cased’ wildfire that ravaged Lahaina

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina(DVIDS)
By HNN Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 10:59 AM HST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Maui County filed suit Thursday against Hawaiian Electric, alleging the utility caused the Lahaina wildfire and failed to take appropriate actions to maintain the grid.

It’s the latest suit against Hawaiian Electric, but is a new wrinkle in the story given that previously the utility had only faced litigation from residents for its actions before, during and after the blaze.

“Maui County stands alongside the people and communities of Lahaina and Kula to recover public resource damages and rebuild after these devastating utility-caused fires,” the county said.

“These damages include losses to public infrastructure, fire response costs, losses to revenues, increased costs, environmental damages, and losses of historical or cultural landmarks.”

The lawsuit claims Hawaiian Electric acted negligently by failing to power down electrical equipment, despite a National Weather Service warning about wildfire risk. The suit also alleges HECO’s energized power lines ignited dry grasses when poles fell, causing the fires.

The fire in Lahaina has left at least 115 people dead and destroyed more than 2,200 structures.

The damage estimate exceeds $5.5 billion.

A separate wildfire in Kula also destroyed more than two dozen structures.

HNN is reaching out to Hawaiian Electric for comment, but they’ve previously declined to speak on the lawsuits they’re facing. The utility’s stock has plummeted amid the litigation, and there is speculation the mounting legal challenges could force Hawaiian Electric into bankruptcy.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 Hawaii News Now. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Projected number of wildfire deaths remains elusive with over 1,000 still missing
A home on Front Street appears virtually unscathed among the ash and rubble in Lahaina.
Surrounded by devastation, this is what may have saved a ‘miracle house’ in Lahaina
Recovery teams fan out in Lahaina
Images of FEMA workers at luxury Maui hotels stir anger, but agency says it’s there to do a job
Survivors say road blocks and confusing communication contributed to the chaos in Lahaina on...
Survivors say roads were blocked as raging fire swept through Lahaina
EMS: Deadly car crash at Costco Waipio driver in his 70′s
Man, 71, dead after plowing into 40-foot shipping container at Waipio Costco

Latest News

Wifi and recharge station
Businesses come together to provide a ‘critical lifeline’ for West Maui — wifi
Kulanihakoi High School.
Central, South Maui schools tapped as temporary sites for displaced Lahaina students
Maui strong town hall meeting
Grappling with disaster and tourism, industry leaders try to find ‘balance’ between the two
In what's become a grim daily reality, Maui police have released the identities of six more...
HNN News Brief (Aug. 24, 2023)